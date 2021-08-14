Was it a mistake for U.S. to leave Afghanistan?

Even before our troops depart, the Taliban has taken over more than half the provincial capitals, leading to the questions, was this inevitable, or should we not have left?
Peter Bergen calls it ‘an unforced error.’
Britain has slammed the US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, warning the Taliban's resurgence would create a breeding ground for..
Tobias Ellwood, Chair of the Commons Defence Select Committee, says it was a mistake for the UK to turn its back on Afghanistan.
Gen Sir Richard Barrons says it sends allies the wrong message and risks a resurgence of terrorism.