ITBP jawans celebrate Independence Day on the banks of Pangong Tso in Ladakh | Oneindia News

Indo-Tibetan Border Police jawans celebrate Independence Day of 2021 at the banks of Pangong Tso in Ladakh.
India is celebrating its 75th year of Independence.
#IndependenceDay #ITBP #Ladakh
Indo-Tibetan Border Police jawans celebrate Independence Day of 2021 at the banks of Pangong Tso in Ladakh.
India is celebrating its 75th year of Independence.
#IndependenceDay #ITBP #Ladakh
The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel, deployed at the India-China border, performed Yoga at the icy height of 18,000..