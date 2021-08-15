India's PM to unveil $1.35tn infrastructure plan

India will launch a 100 trillion rupee ($1.35 trillion) national infrastructure plan that will help generate jobs and boost the economy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday.
Jayson Albano reports.
