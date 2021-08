Rory Stewart: Nato leaders to blame for Afghanistan crisis

Former international development secretary Rory Stewart has lambasted President Joe Biden, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other Nato leaders over the advance of the Taliban in Afghanistan.

He said the responsibility "lies squarely" with them after they removed military air support in the country.

Report by Buseld.

