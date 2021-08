Jason and Laura Kenny ‘raced home’ from Tokyo to see son

Team GB’s golden couple have spoken of the “race to get home” to see their young son Albie after Tokyo 2020.

Track cyclists Jason and Laura Kenny, who both took home gold medals, said “he’s been completely spoilt rotten" since they've been back on home soil.

Report by Buseld.

