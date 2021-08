PM: Afghanistan must not become 'breeding ground for terror'

Boris Johnson has warned that Afghanistan must not become a "breeding ground for terror", as he urged allies to work together to convey that message to any potential new government in the country.

It comes amid reports that Afghan president Ashraf Ghani fled the country as the Taliban made advances to the capital Kabul.

Report by Buseld.

