Flowers left outside Afghan embassy in London

Flowers have been left outside the entrance to the Afghan embassy in London, with a message dedicated to ‘all the Afghans who lost their lives or suffered’.

It follows the withdrawal of US and UK troops from the country and its subsequent take-over by Taliban forces.

Report by Chinnianl.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn