School Bus Driver Shortage Could Have Big Impact On Denver Public Schools

In one week, students in Denver Public Schools will return to the classroom.

Yet getting there may be a little for some kids as the district is short on bus drivers.

It’s not uncommon for schools to be down a few drivers at the start of the new year, but DPS is short at least 50 drivers.

That’s the worst the district’s transportation department says it has seen in years.