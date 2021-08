Labour says govt ‘asleep at the wheel’ over Afghanistan

Labour’s Stephen Kinnock accuses the foreign secretary of being “asleep at the wheel” over Afghanistan and making “policy on the hoof”.

The shadow foreign office minister lambasted the government for a “failure of their moral duty” to Afghans who supported the UK and “a terrible failure of planning” after 20 years of military involvement in the country.

Report by Blairm.

