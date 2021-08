Home Sec. claims UK 'leading the world' on Afghan resettling

Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, claims the UK is "leading the world" on the resettlement of Afghan refugees while other countries need to work on the details of their plans.

She concedes that circumstances mean the 20,000 long-term figure she gave for those resettled in the UK could rise further.

Report by Edwardst.

