Trash or Treasure with Dr. Lori | Morning Blend

Trash or Treasure with Dr. Lori

Antiques, appraiser dr lorWe like to call dumpster obeen getting emails.

Dr Lawhen she's gonna be back Wthe day, Wednesday.

That'spage at Tampa Bay's morninI'll look at the pictures,make it very easy.

You'vebit of photographic take pyou along on social media.guests and stuff.

You haveon social media which I lopopular and very lucky andall this stuff her Ie,'m gstore looking at jewelry.marks mean?

How to value sa lot of great stuff out tlet's get to dumpster, noif you're just playing alo50 or under 50 that determyou made it a little hardewith back to school goingThat's okay.

We like a chais this item?

Number one ihand printed and it's veryactually have a botanicalthrough it.

I'm doing landoffices and I have to sayto choose the plant.

So Ibut you're only trying tothis one print and sometimI don't know.

I mean certaof the album and it's stilcondition.

I mean I feel lartwork that you could hanno dumpster on that one, Dexactly right.

That's exaca no dumpster.

That one prIt's beautiful.

So imagineyou ever see those albumsup at yard sales, estate sstores, they do pop up.

I'public events to um if youthose albums, snap it up bbeautiful.

And what if thain that much?

What happensbook that's in, That's exano idea.

So Yeah, it's reareally beautiful.

It's inbright white, beautiful.

Twas a nice one from one oftoo.

So this is a little rlittle Disney rubber toy wdriving a car.

It's in faisweet spots for me.

You saYou said it's fair, but Istill small.

I wouldn't puI give our retail values boh, I looked online and Ithe values come from.

Amenneed.

All right.

I'm gonnaon this one again.

It justthe categories for me.

Thebut condition.

I don't knoto play a factor in makingis king and condioitn hasworth about $40 still on ton the border close.

Okay.So those cartridges come othat would actually have scartridge in and then youletter.

That was your mistSmith.

Corona was very innthings wherehe tre's likeor maybe there used to beyou know that people didn'with, I don't know, considmyself a storyteller.

I habackground.

I mean, I justthrow away that cool of alike that is n ao dumpsterat $85.

So it's it's almosones are like 100 and 100really old ones from the enice and collectible.

Peopin blue and also the browngood.

That one was in workto our viewers.

So, and itknow, because I don't, I tand how we have so many ofhanging around that, you kof that stuff I feel likeare those.

That's a very ncorona of course is a comptypewriters going all the1919 hundreds.

Alrighty.

Wso good to see lots of havalong and people canol flowant more.

She's out thereDr gary v dot com.

I'll anyou have.

Don't forget to