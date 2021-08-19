U.S. to limit several Chinese flights

The U.S. Transportation Department on Wednesday said it will limit some flights from Chinese carriers to 40% passenger capacity for four weeks after the Chinese government imposed similar limits on four United Airlines flights.

The order will limit U.S.-China flights on four different Chinese airlines to 40% capacity for at least a month.

China told United Airlines earlier this month it would be imposing sanctions after five passengers who traveled from San Francisco to Shanghai allegedly tested positive for COVID-19.

The U.S. government says China's "circuit breaker" policy violates the nations' air services agreement, placing quote "undue culpability on carriers" for travelers testing positive for COVID-19.

They added that carriers have "no means" to independently verify positive test results alleged by Chinese authorities, or determine where or when a traveler contracted the virus.

United said it was pleased to see the U.S. taking action quote "in pursuit of fairness in this important market." The Chinese embassy in Washington did not immediately comment.

The two countries' agreement allows more than 100 weekly flights back and forth, although only a fraction of those are currently operating.

The U.S. and China have sparred over flight services since the beginning of the pandemic.

The latest limits come as many Chinese students head to the U.S. for the start of fall classes.