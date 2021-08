The Saint: St. Pete's newest speakeasy | Taste and See Tampa Bay

Lurking behind a discrete, unassuming entryway on a side street in the Grand Central District of St.

Petersburg, Florida awaits an unrivaled cocktail experience.

The Saint invites you in to confess life’s darkest sins, enjoy fine cocktails and even finer company.

To get in, patrons have to recite the sin of the week and confess.

The religion-inspired speakeasy is filled with relics and antiques from Catholic Churches across the country.