Sean Penn on the importance of service, speaking up - and vaccination

Sean Penn has demanded vaccination on set and in movie theater audiences, and his disaster relief organization CORE has run Covid testing and vaccinations.
‘I was always taught to speak up, especially if you have a microphone.’
Sean Penn has demanded vaccination on set and in movie theater audiences, and his disaster relief organization CORE has run Covid testing and vaccinations.
‘I was always taught to speak up, especially if you have a microphone.’
Actor-director-activist Sean Penn on his new movie, his vaccination advocacy, and the importance of service.