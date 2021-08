Meet the Michigander whose van will transport you straight to the Upside Down

The Woodward Dream Cruise, year after year, has dreamy rides as far as the eye can see.

Hot rods, classic cars, but there’s only one vehicle that will make you think you’re actually dreaming, or, well, hallucinating.

"We're looking at a GMC 1984 Rally van, and for some reason it got flipped upside down with the drivetrain in it, so I can drive it around this way," said Jerry Naumann.