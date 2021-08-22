Forecast - Partly cloudy. Chance of pop-up shower. Highs in the mid-80s.

Weather-wise, not much has changed.
The forecast and it is very similar to what we had around here yesterday.
A warm and humid afternoon on the way with a mixture of clouds and sunshine and the chance for a couple of scattered showers.
Weather-wise, not much has changed.
The forecast and it is very similar to what we had around here yesterday.
A warm and humid afternoon on the way with a mixture of clouds and sunshine and the chance for a couple of scattered showers.
Mostly clear and humid overnight with some areas of patchy fog. This weekend, the only real rain chance is Saturday night as a..
Mainly dry and humid this afternoon with temps climbing into the mid-80s. There is a small chance for a late afternoon or evening..