Forecast - Partly cloudy. Chance of pop-up shower. Highs in the mid-80s.
Weather-wise, not much has changed.

The forecast and it is very similar to what we had around here yesterday.

A warm and humid afternoon on the way with a mixture of clouds and sunshine and the chance for a couple of scattered showers.