West Bengal women tie rakhis on wrists on Afghan national in Dum Dum | TMC | Watch | Oneindia News

Amid Afghan displacement after Taliban takeover, the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal organised a Raksha Bandhan celebration in the Dum Dum area of North 24 Parganas district where local women tied the sacred thread or talisman on the wrists of Afghan nationals and others residing in the area.

