I Lost 130lbs In 11 Months | BRAND NEW ME

BRIANNA, from New York, has credited becoming a mother and the Covid-19 pandemic for helping her to lose 130lbs and become the best version of herself.

Brianna Oyewo has spent the last year getting fit and healthy after having a “lightbulb moment” after the birth of her daughter in late 2019.

Brianna, who at her heaviest weighed 281lbs, has lost 130lbs in a year where the world shut down due to the Coronavirus.

Brianna told Truly: “The pandemic helped me reset because I had more time to reflect and make changes.” At her heaviest, Brianna couldn’t walk or exercise without feeling exhausted and out of breath.

She knew she had to make changes once her daughter came, especially when the threat of the virus followed.

“I was very concerned,” she said.

“I wanted to be here for my daughter, I knew I needed to do something.” Brianna, who has struggled with weight since childhood, started making small changes first, such as walks with her daughter.

Soon, she began working out each day, doing online HIIT classes at home.

“I haven’t been to the gym throughout my entire health and wellness journey,” she said.

“Everything has been home workouts which is super convenient.” In the last year, Brianna has transformed herself from overweight to a fit and healthy mum.

“My biggest reward is being able to go to the playground and run around after my daughter,” Brianna revealed.

“Being able to engage more actively with her is the best benefit.” www.instagram.com/beginwithbri