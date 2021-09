Sean Penn & Dylan Penn Break Down Their Scene Together in 'Flag Day'

On this episode of "Notes on a Scene," 'Flag Day' director Sean Penn and daughter Dylan Penn break down the scene where the film's father-daughter duo meet up after she's run away from her mother's house.

Sean and Dylan explain how they created an authentic bond between their two characters and what it was like working with each other in the very first scene they shot together.

'Flag Day' is in select theaters August 20