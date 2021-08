Sean Penn & Dylan Penn Preview 'Flag Day'

Sean Penn's new film "Flag Day" captured the hearts of audiences at the Cannes Film Festival but it holds even more sentimental value for Penn as it afforded him the opportunity to work closely with the film's lead actress -- his daughter Dylan Penn.

Speaking with ET Canada's Sangita Patel, the actor gushes about seeing his daughter's talent come to life on screen.

Plus, Dylan shares how her mother, "House of Cards" star Robin Wright, reacted to the film.