Union minister Narayan Rane arrested for his ‘slap’ remark against Uddhav Thackeray | Oneindia News

Union Minister Narayan Rane , was arrested on Tuesday after a sessions court in Ratnagiri rejected his transit anticipatory bail application in connection with his ‘slap’ remark against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

#TopNewsat9pm #NarayanRane #TalibanCIAMeeting