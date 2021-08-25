Former Army chief denies UK is 'at mercy' of US

A former head of the British Army has denied that the UK is "at the mercy" of US military decision, after it failed to convince Joe Biden to extend the deadline for the Afghanistan evacuation mission.

Lord Dannatt said: "Somebody has to be in command and the US, as the major troop contributor, are undoubtedly in the lead of this operation … because they are the framework nation, they call the shots." Report by Buseld.

