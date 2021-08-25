Skip to main content
Friday, August 27, 2021

Nasdaq 100 Movers: NTES, OKTA

Nasdaq 100 Movers: NTES, OKTA

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Okta topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 5.4%.

Year to date, Okta registers a 2.6% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is NetEase, trading down 2.5%.

NetEase, is lower by about 5.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Match Group, trading down 2.3%, and Moderna, trading up 3.6% on the day.

Advertisement