ParalympicsGB cyclist 'over the moon' after silver success

ParalympicsGB cyclist Crystal Lane-Wright has said she is "ecstatic" after winning silver in the C5 3,000m individual pursuit in Tokyo, behind winner Dame Sarah Storey.

"I'm over the moon just to be here in Tokyo, to actually get on the start line and then to top it off with winning the medal and making the final ride is just amazing," she said.

Report by Buseld.

