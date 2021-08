More money available for college aid

More help is available to pay college tuition today than ever before.

ARE YOU TRYING TO PAY FORCOLLEGE RIGHT NOW?GOOD NEWS: MORE HELP ISAVAILABLE RIGHT NOW THAN EVERBEFO.RE CONSUMERREPORTER JOHN MATARESEEXPLAINS WHY SO YOU DONT WASTEYOUR MONEY.PAYING FOR COLLEGEIS A CHALLENGE IN THE BESTF OTIMES.

THE PANDEMICMADE AFFORDING A DEGREE BECE AMDRAMATICALLY HARDER.BUT RECENT CHGEANS COULDMAKE SCHOOL MORE AFFORDABLE.---------------WHEN IT COMESTO HELPING HER SON PAY FORCOLLEGE, ANA TERMYNA DOESWHATEV IERT TAKES."It's gotten a little biteasier.

FAsar as the paymentsat first in the beginning, thefirst year-and-a-half I had totake out loans, borrow from mymom." FOR MANY, ACOLLEGE DEGREE BECAME HARDERDURING THE PANDEMIC.BUT NEW CHANGES COULD MAKEHIGHER EDUCATION MOREAFFORDABLE, ACCORDING TO OURPARTNERS AT CONSUMERREPORTS"Many private schoolswhose enrollment was hurbytthe pandemic are aggressivelydiscounting tuition and fees."OCTAVIO BLANCOSAYS UNDERGRADUATES GOT ARECORD 48-PERCENT DISCOUNT ONTUITION AND FEES IN THE FORMOF SCHOLARSHIPS, GRANTS, ANDFELLOWSHIPS IN THE 2020-2021SCHOOL YEAR.

ALSO,CONGRESS HAS GIVEN COLLEGES A36-BILLION DOLLAR POT OF MONEYTO DISTRIBUTE IN EMERGENCYFINANCL IAGRANTS."The exact criteria foreligibility will vary byschool, soyou should checkwith the financial aid officeat your school to see w hoitworks." FINALLY, THEPAUSE ON STUDENT LOANS HASJUST BEEN EXTENDED UNT ILTHEEND OF JANUARY.ANA SAYS THE EXTRA MONEY WILLHELP HER SON BECOME A PHYSICALTHERAPIST."That isy mblessing."ATTENDG INCOLLEGE NOW...ORNEXT YEAR?

ASK THE FINANCIALAID OFFICE ABOUT NEWGOVERNNTME PROGRAMS THAT MIGHTREDUCE YOUR BILL, SO YOU DONTWASTE YOUR MONEY.JOHN MATARESE WCPO 9NEWS.