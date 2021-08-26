Scientists looking at Covid vaccine rollout for 12-year-olds

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has confirmed that the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JVCI) is investigating whether the coronavirus vaccine should be offered to 12-15-year-olds.

"We will be working very closely with schools about encouraging children to be able to take the vaccine, if it's deemed that that's the right scientific and medical decision," he said.

Report by Buseld.

