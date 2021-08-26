Daily Dividend Report: DE,WSM,RGLD,HOG,EFX

The dividend is payable November 8, 2021, to stockholders of record on September 30, 2021.

The Deere Board of Directors today declared an increased quarterly dividend of $1.05 per share on the company's common stock.

The new quarterly rate represents an additional 15 cents per share over the previous level, an increase of approximately 17 percent.

"The latest increase in our quarterly dividend is a reflection of Deere's recent strong performance and the success of our new strategy and operating model," said John C.

May, chairman and chief executive officer.

"It also shows our confidence in the company's future direction." Williams-Sonoma announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized a 20.3% increase in the company's quarterly cash dividend to $0.71 per share.

The quarterly dividend is payable on November 26, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on October 22, 2021.

The Board of Directors also approved a new $1.25 billion stock repurchase authorization, which supersedes the approximately $560 million, which remains outstanding under the company's current stock repurchase authorization.

ROYAL GOLD announced today that its Board of Directors has declared its fourth quarter dividend of $0.30 per share of common stock.

The dividend is payable on October 15, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 1, 2021.

The Harley-Davidson Board of Directors has approved a cash dividend of $0.15 per share for the third quarter of 2021.

The dividend is payable September 24, 2021 to the shareholders of record of the Company's common stock as of September 10, 2021.

Equifax today announced that the Equifax Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.39 per share, payable on Sept.

17, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Sept.

7, 2021.

Equifax has paid cash dividends for more than 100 consecutive years.