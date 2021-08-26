Priti Patel: 'Our priority is to save lives'

Home Secretary Priti Patel has said the government is "absolutely dedicated" to ensuring the safe passage of vulnerable people from Afghanistan to the UK.

During a visiting to meet incoming evacuees at Heathrow Airport, she said: "Our priority is to save lives … women, girls, vulnerable people, they are our absolute priority and we will make sure, we will find ways in which we can get them here." Report by Buseld.

