Paralympic medallist : 'I don't ever take gold for granted'

ParalympicsGB's dressage champion Sir Lee Pearson has celebrated the "very, very special achievement" of winning gold in Tokyo with his homebred horse Breezer.

Following the pair's victory in Grade II Individual Dressage, the three-time gold medallist said: "This means as much as every single other gold … I don't ever, ever take a gold medal, a medal or a competition for granted." Report by Buseld.

