MEMA Prepares for Tropical Storm

FROM MEMA DON’T WAIT PREPARE NOWTHE COMMA FOR THE STORM IS THETIME TO MAKE SURE YOU AREPREPARED TO DEAL WITHPOTENTIALLY DANGEROUS WEATHERPUTOG TETHER A BASIC SUPPLYIT KTHAT CAN BE USED FOR ANYEMERGENCY DEVELOP A FAMILYMMCOUNICATION PLAN TO VERIFYEVERYONE IS SAFE AND YOU’RE NOTWAIT UNTIL THE LAST MINUTE TOGET CRITICAL SUPPLIES SUCH ASWATER AND BATTERIES.I MEAN THE PUBLIC INFORMATIONOFFICER KELLY RICHARDSONEXPLAINS, THAT SHOULD BE IN YOURBASIC SUPPLIED K.ITWE ENCOURAGE EVERYONE TO HAVETLEAST A THREE-DAY SUPPLY OFNON-PERISHABLE FOOD AND WATERUON-PERISHABLE FOOD AND WATERCAN ALSO PUT BATTERIESFLASHLIGHTS IN THAT KIT IF THEPORWE GSOE OFF EXTRA CASHIMPORTANT DOCUMENTS OR A BIGTHING THAT A LOT OF PEOPLEFORGET.RICHARDSON JUST PUTTING ALL OFTHOSE THINGS AND A WATERPROOFTOP ARE SOMETHING LIKE THAT THATIS EYAS TO GRAB NOW.THE FEMA HAZMAT TEAM IS JOINING,MISSISSIIPP ON SATURDA TOASSIST IN CASE OF EMERGENCY EACHCOUNTY SHOULD HAVE SRMTOSUPPLIES TTHA CAME ACROSSADDITIONAL SUPPORT FROM MIMAEMERGENCY RESPONSE TEAMS MEET INTHE STATE EMERGENCY OPERATIONSCENTER FOR WHENEVER A NATURALDISASTER HAPNSPE IN THE STATEAND MEMA NOW ARE JUST EVERYONETO SAY WHEERTHWA ARE FOR ANYINFORMATION STORM ALERTS STAY.16 WAPTEEN YOU CAN ALSO DOWNLOADOU