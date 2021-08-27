Cristiano Ronaldo Is Returning to Manchester United

According to ESPN, the 36-year-old will sign a two-year, $17.7 million deal with the potential for $9.4 million in add-ons.

Ronaldo spent six seasons with Manchester United before transferring to Real Madrid in 2009.

He spent nine seasons with Real Madrid before joining Juventus in 2018.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, who has won over 30 major trophies during his career, is considered one of the best players in history.

Ronaldo's former teammate and current Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, agrees.

Cristiano has been a legend of this club, he is a legend of this club, he's the greatest player of all time, if you ask me, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, via news release.

