Isolated storm tonight; Ida's track concerning

CHRIS: BREAKING WEATHER NEWS FOR YOU, I’VE GOT MY EYES ON THE NEWTRACK FROM THE NATIONALHURRICANE CENTEROR F IDA AND ITIS VERY CONCERNING FORLOUISIANA, NOW EXPECTED TO BE ACATEGORY FOUR HURRICANE WITHWINDS UP TO 140 MESIL PER HOUR.THISS I A BIG INCREASE FROM THELAST TRACK, WHICH H AADSCATEGORY 3.SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS FOR COASTALLOUISIANA, INCLUDING NEWORLEANS.7-11 FEET OF STORM SURGE, RYVESTRONG WDSIN, 140 MILE-PER-HOURWINDS, QUITE THE IMPACT, ANDIMPACTS MOVING TOWARUSD BYWEDNESDAY.I WILL GET BACK TO THAT AINMEMONT.LET ME SHOW YOU LIVE SUPERDOPPLER 4 HD, CRYSTAL CLEARRIGHT NOW.WE’VE GOT MOSTLY DRY CONDITIONSWITH HIGH-PRESSURE OVER TOP.THAT HIGH IS STEERING HURRICANEIDA.IT IS CURRENTLY9 8DEGREES INEEGRNVILLE, 90 IN SPARTANBURGAND 85 IN ASHEVILLE.TOMOOWRR MORNING, MUGGY ANDTOASTY, 70-75 DEGREES ANDCLIMBING AS THE DAGOY ES ON.82 DEGREES BY 10:00, BUT YOURPLANS OUTDOORS ARE LOOKING FINETOMORROW.WE WILL SEE LOSAD OF SUNSHINE,DRY CONDITIONS THAT HOT.-- BUT HOT OF THIS WEEKEND.IDA MAKING LANDFALL IN CUBA ANDNOT REALLY IMPACTED BY THE LAND.IT IS MOVING NORTHWEST AND ITWILL BE OVER WATERS THAT WILLRAPIDLY INTENSIFY THIS FROM ACATEGORY 1 TO A CATEGORY 4 INTHE MATTER OF TWO DAYS.SUNDAY AFTERNOON APPEARS TO BETHE TIMEFRAME THE WORST OF ITWILL MOVE INLAND TO LOUIANSIA.OUR FRIDSEN ALONG THE COAST NEEDTO PREPARE FOR SIGNIFICANTIMPACTS AND PROBABLYEVACUATIONS, NO DOUBT, FROMLOUISIANA THROUGH MISSISSIPPIAND ALABAMA.YOU NEED TO TAKE THAT SERIOUSLY.ASOR F US, THIS WILL TAKESOMEWHAT OF A LONG TIME TO GETHERE OVER LA.NDFOR US, THAT MEANS IT WILL BE AWEAKER SYSTEM WHEN IT GETS HERE,LIKELY JUST A REMNANT W.LOSTILL A TROPICAL DEPRESSION OVERALABAMA AND MISSISSIPPI,UT BFRED YOU MIGHT REMEMBER TOOKMORE OF A DIRECT PATH OUR Y.WATHAT WAS LESS GROUNDED TO TRAVELAND MORE OF A FAST PACE.THIS IS TAKING LONGER IN ALONGER TIME OVERLAND TO TGEHERE, SO LIKELY LESS IMPACTS FORUS.CERTAINLY NOT KNOW IMPACT -- NOTNO IMPACTS.ISIT OVER OUR AREA ONWEDNESDAY, AND THIS HIGH IS THEREASONT IIS DOING SO.IT IS ALMOST PROTECTING US FROMIT, PUSHING IT FURTHER WEST,WHEER IT MAKES LANDFALLSOMEWHERE IN LOUISIANA, AND HIGHIMPACTS ARE EXPECTED WHERELANDFALL WILL OCCUR.THOSE 140 MILE-PER-HROU WINDS,IT WILL BE A TIGHT CIRCLE AROUNDTHE EYE, JTUS WEST OF NEWORLEANS, WHICH MEANS THE STRONGWINDS WILL BE JUST WEST OF NEWORLEANS, AND THE STORM SURGE ISTHE MOST DANGEROUS PART, THEFLOODING IN STORM SURGE.IT WILL BE SIGNIFICANT FORMISSISSIPPI TO NEW ORLEANS ANDTHEY NEED TO WATCH THAT.IMPACTS WILL BE MODERATE THROUGHMISSISSIPPI ALL THE WAY TOTENNESSEE.BY THE TIME IT GETS HERE, WEWILL HAVE LOWER IMPACTS BUTCERTAINLY SOME IMPACT.TELA TUESDAY INTO WEDNESDAY ANDEVEN INTO THURSDAY WHIT SOMEFORM OF RAIN RESPONSIBLE FROMIDA.IF THE TRACK HOLDS, AND THAT ISTHE KEY -- THAT COULD CHANGE ANDTHAT’S WHAT YOU NEED TO CHECKBACK IN -- IF IT HOLDS, IT WLILBE A GLANCGIN BLOW, MEANINGISOLATED FLOODING AND ISOLATEDTORNADS,OE NOT THE WIDESPREADTHREAT FROM LAST WEEK.92 DEGREES TOMORROW, 93 ONSUNDAY, IN THE 90’S UNTIL THESYSTEM GSET HERE LATE TUESDAYINTO WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY.WE ARE TRACKING THE TROPICS WITHTHE IMPACTS.MID 80’S WITH THE RAIN SCATTEREDABTOU IN THE TIMEFRAME.SAME STORY FOR THE MOUNTAINS,70’S FORIG HHS WITH HEAVY RAINTATIMES.THE FLOODING RISK IS THERE