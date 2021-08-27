TikTok Bans Milk Crate Challenge Due to Injuries

TikTok Bans Milk Crate Challenge , Due to Injuries.

The summer's viral sensation involves stacking milk crates... .

... and then attempting to climb them.

#MilkCrateChallenge had taken over the popular video creating app.

TikTok has removed the hashtag.

TikTok prohibits content that promotes or glorifies dangerous acts, ... , TikTok Spokesperson, via CNN.

... and we remove videos and redirect searches to our Community Guidelines to discourage such content.

, TikTok Spokesperson, via CNN.

We encourage everyone to exercise caution in their behavior whether online or off, TikTok Spokesperson, via CNN.

A search for #MilkCrateChallenge produces the message "No Results Found.".

This phrase may be associated with behavior or content that violates our guidelines, TikTok Search Results, via CNN.

Like most viral challenges on TikTok, .

The #MilkCrateChallenge began with comedic intentions.

But as the challenge became viral, .

Reports of injuries began to increase.

Medical professionals and local media have started to issue warnings about the challenge as well