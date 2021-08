UK need to reflect on Afghanistan if involved abroad again

General Sir Nick Carter, Chief of Defence Staff, says the UK need to reflect on the way in which they entered Afghanistan and their strategy if they ever get involved "in this sort of thing again".

He admits there are a lot of "regrets" and that people are asking questions of the alliance - but he hopes the alliance can be stronger upon learning lessons from this.

Report by Edwardst.

