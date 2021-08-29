Hurricane Ida Churning Toward Gulf Coast

Hurricane Ida is churning toward the Gulf Coast, and people are bracing for a storm the area has not seen in centuries; Omar Villafranca reports for CBS2.
Forecasters warned residents along the northern Gulf of Mexico coast to rush preparations ahead of an intensifying Hurricane Ida,..
Hurricane Ida is forecast to rapidly intensify today into an “extremely dangerous major hurricane” according to the National..