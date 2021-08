School Districts Struggling To Find Alternative Education Options For Quarantined Students

School districts in California already overwhelmed with teacher shortages are struggling to provide other education options for students in quarantine.

Right now, the only option for children forced to stay home because of COVID-19 is an independent study.

School districts are confused about what is required and what is funded.

Some superintendents are worried the system will break down if they force large numbers of students and entire schools into independent study programs at short notice.