Hurricane Ida Packs Serious Punch As It Makes Its Way Through Louisiana

New Orleans is completely in the dark and the storm has lost only a little bit of its intensity from earlier Sunday when it made landfall.
CBS2's Michael George has the latest.
American Red Cross volunteers from Colorado and Wyoming made their way to Baton Rouge, Louisiana ahead of Hurricane Ida.
Search and rescue teams from Maryland are on their way south to assist with Hurricane Ida.