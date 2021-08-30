Caldor Fire Makes 'Unprecedented' Run, South Lake Tahoe Ordered to Evacuate

On August 30, Cal Fire officials said that the Caldor Fire had grown by over 20,000 acres and has now entered the Tahoe Basin.

SFGate reports that Cal Fire Chief Thom Porter said everyone in the area should be ready to evacuate at a moment's notice.

There is fire activity in California that we have never seen before, Thom Porter, Cal Fire Chief, via SFGate.

Porter also acknowledged the traffic backup on Highway 50 after all of South Lake Tahoe was ordered to evacuate.

Following the evacuation order, fire crews in South Lake Tahoe are bracing for high winds.

The winds today are going to make it more challenging to reduce or slow the spread of the fire.

The combination of the dry vegetation and the hot weather and the strong winds are going to pose a challenge even though there is some rock in that area, Henry Herrera, spokesperson for Cal Fire, via SFGate.

There is potential for the fire to move at a rapid rate of spread like it did yesterday or even faster, Henry Herrera, spokesperson for Cal Fire, via SFGate.

SFGate reports that the Tahoe Transportation District is assisting with evacuations and has re-routed bus lines to help residents get out.

