Cal Fire: Caldor Fire Is 'Knocking On Door' Of Lake Tahoe Basin

Highway 50 is still closed due to the Caldor Fire and now firefighters are trying to keep the fire from reaching the Lake Tahoe Basin.
Caldor Fire: 'All efforts in place' to keep fire out of Lake Tahoe Basin
KTXL
Melanie Townsend reports
Highway 50 is still closed due to the Caldor Fire and now firefighters are trying to keep the fire from reaching the Lake Tahoe Basin.
Melanie Townsend reports
More than 12,000 people in largely rural areas have been ordered to evacuate. Nearly 7,000 structures are threatened by the blaze.
· *Updates:* Get info on the Caldor Fire from the Eldorado National Forest.
· *Information* *line:* 530-303-2455
·..