Booster jabs to be offered to ‘severely immunosuppressed’

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has announced that a third booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine will be offered to people with severely weakened immune systems. People with conditions such as leukaemia, advanced HIV and recent organ transplants who are over the age of 12 will be given a third jab following a recommendation from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).

Report by Jonesia.

