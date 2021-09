US ex-diplomat warns China may try to capture Bagram air force base in Afghanistan | Oneindia News

America's former envoy to the United Nations Nikki Haley issued a warning saying that the US needs to closely watch China as it might try to take over the Bagram air force base in Afghanistan following the Taliban's takeover and use Pakistan to get stronger to go against India.

