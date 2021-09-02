Thursday Sector Laggards: Apparel Stores, Precious Metals

Helping drag down the group were shares of American Eagle Outfitters, down about 7.9% and shares of Genesco off about 7.6% on the day.

In trading on Thursday, apparel stores shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.1%.

Also lagging the market Thursday are precious metals shares, down on the day by about 0.6% as a group, led down by Hycroft Mining Holding, trading lower by about 8.8% and Harmony Gold Mining, trading lower by about 5%.