Kanye West Cheated on Kim Kardashian , During Their Marriage.

West revealed the infidelity, which has been confirmed by multiple sources, on his new song, "Hurricane.".

He was unfaithful after having his first two children with Kardashian.

The song is in a way his testimony of everything he did wrong and taking accountability for their marriage breakdown, Anonymous source, via 'Page Six'.

Here I go actin’ too rich / Here I go with a new chick / And I know what the truth is / Still playin’ after two kids / It’s a lot to digest when your life always movin.’, "Hurricane" lyrics, via 'Page Six'.

The song also seemingly touches on struggling with alcohol abuse and never being at home.

Architectural Digest, but I needed home improvement / Sixty-million-dollar home, never went home to it... Genius gone clueless, it’s a whole lot to risk / Alcohol anonymous, who’s the busiest loser?, "Hurricane" lyrics, via 'Page Six'.

Kardashian went on to have two more children with West, but ultimately filed for divorce in February after enduring various strains on their relationship.

She remains publicly supportive of West and his career