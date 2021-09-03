Apple Delays Child Protection Features Over Concerns About User Privacy

Apple will delay the rollout of child protection features announced by the company last month.

The features had been scheduled to roll out later in 2021.

The Verge reports that the delay comes following intense criticism that the updates violate users' privacy.

Apple’s original press release detailed three major changes in the works.

One controversial feature involves scanning users' photos for child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

Any CSAM found would be automatically reported to Apple moderators and then referred to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Another feature was intended to alert parents when their kids were receiving or sending sexually explicit photos.

Last month we announced plans for features intended to help protect children from predators who use communication tools to recruit and exploit them, and limit the spread of Child Sexual Abuse Material, Apple, via statement.

Based on feedback from customers, advocacy groups, researchers and others, we have decided to take additional time over the coming months to collect input and make improvements before releasing these critically important child safety features, Apple, via statement