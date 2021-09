Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding dies from cancer aged 39

Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding has died from cancer aged 39.

Her mother announced the news on social media, saying Sarah had died by her side.

The singer had revealed in August 2020 that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer, and it had spread to other parts of her body.

Report by Etemadil.

