VOA journalists in Afghanistan fear 'they will be left behind, they will be forgotten'

Ayesha Tanzeem, VOA’s Bureau Chief for Afghanistan and Pakistan, tells John Avlon the 100+ VOA journalists still on the ground in Afghanistan are very afraid.

She says, “Their biggest fear is that now that the evacuation is technically over that they will be left behind, they will be forgotten.” Tanzeem goes on to say that most don’t trust the Taliban and believe they “are playing nice for international media because they want legitimacy,” but journalists are afraid that “the moment the international limelight is off, they will go door to door hunting for people.”