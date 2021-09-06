Ahmad Massoud asks for end of war through peaceful negotiations with the Taliban | Oneindia News

Yesterday, the leader of the Afghan Panjshir resistance forces, Ahmad Massoud said he welcomed proposals from religious scholars for a negotiated settlement to end the fighting.
#Taliban #AhmadMassoud #Panjshir
A delegation of 40 members of the Taliban met with the resistance forces in Panjshir for negotiations. However, the result of the..
**Introduction**
The two decades-old war apparently ended in Afghanistan on 15 August 2021, with the Taliban cadres..