Himachal Pradesh: Massive landslide near Shimla blocks NH5 | Oneindia News

Heavy rainfall in the northern part of the country is leading to massive landslides.

A massive landslide near Shimla in Himachal Pradesh has blocked national highway number 5.

The video of the landslide has now gone viral on social media.

