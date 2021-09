See what life under Taliban rule looks like outside of Kabul

A lot has changed since the Taliban were last in charge, like cell phones and social media.

But much has not, especially Afghanistan’s enduring problem: poverty.

The week after Kabul fell a local journalist took a road trip from the border to the capital.

On this journey, two things become clear: the financial mess Afghanistan is in and the sharp shift to religious rule.

CNN’s Nic Robertson reports.