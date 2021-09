Iran strongly condemns Talibans action in Panjshir | Oneindia News

Iran has strongly condemned the military actions of Taliban in the Panjshir valley.

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh told reporters “The news coming from Panjshir is truly worrying.

